Indy Eleven Acquires Defender Joey Zalinsky on Loan from MLS St. Louis CITY

Published on September 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has acquired St. Louis CITY SC defender Joey Zalinsky on loan for the remainder of the season. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 22-year-old Zalinsky made nine appearances in the MLS this season, including his debut against Sporting Kansas City on May 14. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick made his first MLS start against San Jose Earthquakes in CITY SC's 2-1 win on May 31.

Zalinsky scored a goal in his professional debut in St. Louis' 2-0 U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 win over Union Omaha on May 7. In the 68th minute, Zalinsky rocketed a spectacular volley from outside the box to the bottom left corner for the game-winning goal.

Zalinsky also made 11 appearances for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate CITY2.

The Brick Township, New Jersey, native was selected in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft (#37 overall) following his collegiate career at Rutgers. A two-year captain, Zalinsky led the Scarlet Knights back line throughout his four-year career (2021-24). In 59 appearances, he scored two goals and added two assists, consistently shutting down the opposition's biggest threats and being one of the top defenders in the Big Ten.

The 5'10 Zalinsky came up through the New York Red Bulls Academy pipeline. A member of the Red Bulls from 2016-21, Zalinsky debuted for the Red Bulls II squad in the USL Championship in September 2020, making 17 appearances as a 17-year-old.

Zalinsky played 20 USLC games for Red Bulls II, starting 19 and logging 1,714 minutes. He recorded 73 clearances, 51 interceptions, 11 blocks, 36 tackles won, 33 fouls won, 128 duels won, and 37 aerial duels won.

Zalinsky will wear #71 for Indy Eleven.

The Boys in Blue continue their season-long three-game USL Championship road trip at Rhode Island FC on Saturday at 7 pm on ESPN+. Indy Eleven leads Rhode Island by two points in the race for the final playoff position with seven games left in the regular season.







