Match Preview: Indy Eleven vs Brooklyn FC: Wednesday, 7 PM

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC Men continue a busy stretch of the schedule with a midweek match away at Indy Eleven on June 17th, 7 PM ET, streaming live for free on the CBS Golazo Network.

Brooklyn left Kentucky with a point away at Louisville City after a 2-2 draw on Saturday night and will be hoping for another positive result. Brooklyn has now gone 3 games in a row without a loss, including a 5-1 win vs Portland Hearts of Pine. Brooklyn is coming up against Indy Eleven for the second time in its history, after the men's side earned its first-ever win in club history back on March 8th.

Indy Eleven recovered from its opening day loss at Brooklyn and is now 6th in the Eastern Conference. They were undefeated for five games until a loss on Saturday away at reigning USL champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Indy's top scorer this season has been Cuban forward Bruno Rendon, who already has 6 goals this season after only scoring three times in the previous campaign. He was also a finalist for the USL Championship Player of the Month for May. Indy has a squad full of USL Championship experience, including midfielder Cam Lindley, the club's top appearance maker in history, and midfielder Jack Blake, who has the most goals in the club's history in all competitions.

For Brooklyn, the attack has been on fire recently, scoring 9 goals in their last 3 games. Forward Stefan Stojanovic has now scored in three straight matches across the USL Cup and Championship, and now has 4 goals in league play this season. He is only behind forward Markus Anderson, who now has three goals in his last two matches and is the team's top scorer with 5 Championship goals. Midfielder CJ Olney Jr has been pulling the strings behind them and got his fourth assist of the season in the last match against Louisville City, which is tied for most in the league. He is also top 10 in the league in chances created with 21.

Brooklyn will return home for its third match in seven days this weekend. They will take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 20th at 7 PM ET, and the club will be celebrating Rep Your Country Night at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2026

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