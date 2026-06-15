Hartford Athletic Appoints Austin Farwell as College Advisory Program Coordinator

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Austin Farwell has joined Hartford Athletic as the club's inaugural College Advisory Program Coordinator. Farwell brings years of experience across the youth, prep school, and college soccer fronts into the role and will assist Hartford Athletic Youth Academy players in finding a spot at the next level.

As College Advisory Program Coordinator, Farwell will support academy players and families during the college recruitment process, helping them better understand the steps needed to pursue soccer at the collegiate level. He will give tips on recruiting timelines, utilize his network to communicate with college coaches, and advise players on the required academic and athletic preparation for next-level success. As a recruiter himself, Farwell knows what it takes.

"The best advice I can give to young soccer players is hard work beats talent every day of the week," said Farwell. "If you are able to work hard and show up, the results will show for themselves."

Farwell currently serves as the Recruiting Coordinator and Assistant Coach for the Trinity College Men's soccer team, where he spends most of his time watching and evaluating some of the country's best young players, searching for a mix of high talent, good education, and good character. Having been on the other side of college recruitment, Farwell brings an invaluable perspective to the club.

Before joining Trinity, Farwell spent two years at Brigdon Academy in Maine, a post-graduate preparatory school, first as an intern before moving into a full-time assistant coaching role with the men's soccer program. He specialized in players development and college recruitment, and helped place them in college programs across the country, ranging from NAIA to Division 1.

Farwell has also spent time with Connecticut Rush on the youth front, serving asthe head coach for both the 2010 and 2011 boys select MLS Next 2 teams, highlighting his versatility within the game. His experience at the youth level will help him connect with Hartford Athletic Academy players as they navigate their own development pathways.

Farwell graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 2021 with a degree in Sports Management and a minor in Coaching. He was also a member and captain of the men's soccer team.







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