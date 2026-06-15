Markus Anderson Earns Goal of the Week Nomination

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men's forward Markus Anderson has been nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week for Week 15, with fan voting now open to crown the winner. Voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday, with the winner announced at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Anderson earned the nod with an early strike on the road at Louisville City, opening the scoring inside the opening four minutes with a right-footed shot from outside the box that found the bottom-left corner. Thomas Vancaeyezeele provided the assist. The goal set the tone in an end-to-end contest that finished 2-2.

Anderson stayed a threat throughout, registering three shots on target while putting in a physical shift, winning 10 duels, four of them in the air.

The Goal of the Week winner is decided entirely by fan vote, so every click counts.

Vote Now for Markus before voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday.

Brooklyn FC Men are back in action on Wednesday, June 17, away at Indy Eleven (7:00 PM ET, Michael A. Carroll Stadium), before returning home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, June 20, for Rep Your Country Night (7:00 PM ET). To celebrate the World Cup, the club is throwing a global party, so come rep your heritage in your favorite national team kit and look for the limited-edition "Club & Country" scarf, made in collaboration with U.S. Soccer, in the team store. Tickets for Saturday are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2026

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