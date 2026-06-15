Markus Anderson Earns Goal of the Week Nomination
Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men's forward Markus Anderson has been nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week for Week 15, with fan voting now open to crown the winner. Voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday, with the winner announced at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Anderson earned the nod with an early strike on the road at Louisville City, opening the scoring inside the opening four minutes with a right-footed shot from outside the box that found the bottom-left corner. Thomas Vancaeyezeele provided the assist. The goal set the tone in an end-to-end contest that finished 2-2.
Anderson stayed a threat throughout, registering three shots on target while putting in a physical shift, winning 10 duels, four of them in the air.
The Goal of the Week winner is decided entirely by fan vote, so every click counts.
Vote Now for Markus before voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday.
Brooklyn FC Men are back in action on Wednesday, June 17, away at Indy Eleven (7:00 PM ET, Michael A. Carroll Stadium), before returning home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, June 20, for Rep Your Country Night (7:00 PM ET). To celebrate the World Cup, the club is throwing a global party, so come rep your heritage in your favorite national team kit and look for the limited-edition "Club & Country" scarf, made in collaboration with U.S. Soccer, in the team store. Tickets for Saturday are available on SeatGeek.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2026
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Monterey Bay FC - Wednesday, June 17 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Markus Anderson Earns Goal of the Week Nomination - Brooklyn FC
- Match Preview: Indy Eleven vs Brooklyn FC: Wednesday, 7 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Hartford Athletic Appoints Austin Farwell as College Advisory Program Coordinator - Hartford Athletic
- LouCity, Racing Welcome Athletic Brewing Company as Exclusive Non-Alcoholic Beer - Louisville City FC
- Brooklyn FC Announces Electrolit as Front-Of-Kit Sponsor for Second Half of Men's Inaugural 2026 Season - Brooklyn FC
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Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Markus Anderson Earns Goal of the Week Nomination
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- Brooklyn FC Announces Electrolit as Front-Of-Kit Sponsor for Second Half of Men's Inaugural 2026 Season
- Brooklyn FC Signs Goalkeeper Sebastian Montoulieu to 25-Day Contract
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