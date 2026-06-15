Brooklyn FC Announces Electrolit as Front-Of-Kit Sponsor for Second Half of Men's Inaugural 2026 Season

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Brooklyn FC today announced Electrolit®, the preferred hydration partner of American soccer athletes, as the men's team's official front-of-kit sponsor and the Official Hydration Partner for the second half of the men's inaugural 2026 season.

The men's team will debut the new kits on Saturday, June 20, at Maimonides Park. To mark the new partnership, Brooklyn FC and Electrolit will host a one-night-only Timothy Weah Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Electrolit®, timed to celebrate Weah's selection to represent his country at this summer's biggest international soccer tournament. Weah is a sponsored Electrolit athlete.

The first 500 fans through the gates at Maimonides Park will receive a limited-edition collectible featuring Weah wearing a Brooklyn FC kit, recognizing the Olympique de Marseille star's role as an investor in the club. The bobblehead will feature Weah's signature No. 21 jersey number.

Electrolit, the number one rapid hydration beverage formulated with a balance of electrolytes for Instant Hydration™, will also provide its premium beverages, branded bottles, towels, and coolers for Brooklyn FC Men's and Women's team operations throughout the season.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Electrolit as our front-of-kit sponsor for the second half of our inaugural season," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships for Brooklyn FC. "They're a top-tier partner that understands what athletes need to perform at the highest level. Celebrating this partnership with a bobblehead featuring a U.S. national team player in a Brooklyn FC kit makes it even more special. We can't wait to see the fans' reactions."

The move comes on the heels of Electrolit unveiling its national "Made for This" campaign, supporting Weah through July 19. Serving as creative director, Weah fronts a fully integrated rollout spanning TV, social, digital, and major OOH across New York and key U.S. markets. The campaign will also extend into retail displays and merchandising nationwide - including 7-Eleven, Kroger, Circle K, H-E-B, and more - alongside a national sweepstakes running through August 2, 2026, giving fans a chance to win the "Ultimate At-Home Soccer Fan Zone."

Fans can expect a full evening of entertainment as Brooklyn FC takes on the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7:00 p.m. ET. The match will also feature "Rep Your Country Night," with fans encouraged to wear their national team jerseys or cultural attire to celebrate the global game. Additional matchday activations will be announced in the coming weeks. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are available on Seatgeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2026

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