Match Notes (7.21.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC

July 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: July 21, 2024

Kick off time: 1:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 73 degrees, sunny

Venue: Pioneer Stadium

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: CBS

Match Preview:

Gavin Glinton was named USL Championship Coach of the Month for June.

Oakland is coming off their biggest defeat of the season.

Oakland won the previous match in Sacramento in 2024, marking their first away win in the NorCal rivalry.

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with six goals this season.

Last Meeting:

June 15, 2024

SAC 2, OAK 3

Last Three Games:

July 13, 2024

PIT 5, OAK 0

July 6, 2024

OAK 1, LOU 0

June 29, 2024

OAK 2, OC 0

Last Starting XI vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds: 4-2-3-1

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Baboucarr Njie

D - Camden Riley

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Bryan Tamacas

M - Napo Matsoso

M - Daniel Gomez

M - Jeciel Cedeño

M - Lindo Mfeka

M - Johnny Rodriguez

F - Miche-Naider Chéry

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.