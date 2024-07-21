Match Notes (7.21.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC
July 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: July 21, 2024
Kick off time: 1:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 73 degrees, sunny
Venue: Pioneer Stadium
Location: Hayward, California
Where to Watch: CBS
Match Preview:
Gavin Glinton was named USL Championship Coach of the Month for June.
Oakland is coming off their biggest defeat of the season.
Oakland won the previous match in Sacramento in 2024, marking their first away win in the NorCal rivalry.
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with six goals this season.
Last Meeting:
June 15, 2024
SAC 2, OAK 3
Last Three Games:
July 13, 2024
PIT 5, OAK 0
July 6, 2024
OAK 1, LOU 0
June 29, 2024
OAK 2, OC 0
Last Starting XI vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds: 4-2-3-1
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Baboucarr Njie
D - Camden Riley
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Bryan Tamacas
M - Napo Matsoso
M - Daniel Gomez
M - Jeciel Cedeño
M - Lindo Mfeka
M - Johnny Rodriguez
F - Miche-Naider Chéry
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
