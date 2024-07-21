FC Tulsa Drops Memphis 901 FC, 1-0, to Open Homestand

TULSA - In a physical match between Western Conference foes, FC Tulsa downed Memphis 901 FC, 1-0, on Saturday at ONEOK Field.

With the result, FC Tulsa jumped to 10th in the Western Conference at 5-6-6 (21 points), while Memphis 901 FC moved to 8-4-8 (28 points). The victory marked FC Tulsa's first win versus Memphis 901 FC since August 2021.

The action was slow to build on Saturday, with both teams splitting possession time almost equally throughout the first half. Midfielder Boubacar Diallo took a beautiful corner kick in the 26th minute, but the attempt was quickly denied by Memphis' goalkeeper.

Forward Phillip Goodrum scored the first and only goal of the match in the 41st minute after capitalizing off of a cross in on the right side from Boubacar Diallo, using his heel to send the ball toward the back of the net. Goodrum now leads FC Tulsa in goals, with this being his fourth of the 2024 season, a feat that earned him the 'Man of the Match' honor.

Yellow cards ensued throughout the match. Five yellow cards were shown to various players and coaching staff, with two cards being given to former FC Tulsa player, Marlon Santos, earning him a red card. A second red card was shown to Memphis' Abdoulaye Cissoko for an aggressive collision with Goodrum.

Santos logged two of Memphis' eight shot attempts on the night.

FC Tulsa's defense performed well, holding Memphis - which leads the conference in goals scored - to a shutout for its first time since June 1.

After 100 minutes of play, FC Tulsa took the 1-0 victory, the team's fifth of the season.

Up next, FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. CT against Indy Eleven for $1 Beer Section night. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

Goals: 41' TUL - P. Goodrum (A: B. Diallo)

Cards: 39' MEM - M. Santos 45+1' TUL - B. Bourgeois 56' MEM - Z. Duncan 87' MEM - C. Sewell (Assistant Coach) 89' MEM - M. Santos (red) 90+5' MEM - A. Cissoko (red) 90+7' TUL - B. Ferri 90+9' MEM - L. Turci

Lineups: TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Phillip Goodrum, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco (Subs Used: Blaine Ferri, Alex Dalou, Milo Yosef, Sebastian Sanchez, Rashid Tetteh) MEM: Tyler Deric, Lucas Turci, Adboulaye Cissoko, Osacar Jimenez, Carson Vom Steeg, Bruno Lapa, Leston Paul, Zach Duncan, Marlon Santos, Nighte Pickering, Luiz Fernando (Emerson Hyndman, Samuel Careaga, Alvaro Quezada, Noe Meza)

