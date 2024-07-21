Oakland Stumble at Home in NorCal Derby

July 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots defender Justin Rasmussen

Sacramento got off to a very fast start, scoring through Kieran Phillips in the 5th minute of play to take an early 1-0 lead in Oakland.

The visitors doubled down in the 27th minute when Shane Wiedt scored to double the lead.

Nick Ross then made the lead nearly impossible to overcome just before the break, as Sacramento went into halftime with a 3-0 lead.

Oakland Roots coach Gavin Glinton made some halftime changes to try and flip the script, but to Oakland's detriment, they conceded right off the bat in the second half when Kieran Phillips scored a brace to make the game 4-0.

Oakland was able to pull a couple back when Johnny Rodriguez scored in the 55th and 71st minutes to make it 4-2.

Trevor Amann then put the icing on the cake for Sacramento as he scored their fifth, ending all hopes of a Roots comeback.

Oakland now heads to Miami next Saturday night for an east coast trip.

Talking with Head Coach Gavin Glinton

Gavin, 10 goals allowed over the last two. Just what do you think has gone wrong in these last two? What are some of your takeaways?

Just nowhere near an acceptable level of effort, to be honest, in both games, unacceptable, it's embarrassing, the lack of effort and commitment. Today, not even close. You know, it's a derby, and it looked like one team realized it, and one team didn't realize it until maybe halftime. Just hasn't been anywhere near close to acceptable in terms of effort, commitment, attention, all the things that we've been focusing on over the last 12 weeks.

What's your message going back into the locker room?

I mean it's almost not starting over from scratch, but it is definitely re-breaking down, because I think we've got ahead of ourselves and started to think that we don't have to do some of the things that got us here over the last few matches, for sure. So it's going to be breaking that back down and making sure that we dig into the details.

Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic

USL Championship | July 21, 2024

Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Hayward, California

Kickoff: 1:00 PM PT

Weather: Sunny, 65 degrees

SCORELINE:

OAK: 2

SAC: 5

SCORING SUMMARY:

SAC: Phillips 5'

SAC: Wiedt 27'

SAC: Ross 45'

SAC: Phillips 46'

OAK: Rodriguez 55',

OAK: Rodriguez 71'

SAC: Amann 85'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

OAK: Rodriguez (yellow) 31'

SAC: Weidt (yellow) 32'

SAC: Luis Felipe (yellow) 39'

OAK: Riley (yellow) 53',

OAK: Gomez (yellow) 73'

SAC: Sanchez (yellow) 73'

SAC: Ricketts (yellow) 90'

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Timothy Syrel, Justin Rasmussen, Neveal Hackshaw, Camden Riley, Memo Diaz (Bryan Tamacas), Napo Matsoso (Gagi Margvelashvili), Daniel Gomez, Trayvone Reid (Baboucarr Nije), Lindo Mfeka (Miche-Naider Chéry), Jeciel Cedeño (Dom Dwyer), Johnny Rodriguez

Unused subs: Irakoze Donasiyano, Paul Blanchette

Shots: 6 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corner Kicks: 0 | Fouls: 16 | Offside: 1 |

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC LINEUP:

Daniel Vitiello, Jack Gurr (Rafael Jauregui), Damia Viader Masdeu (Aldair Sanchez), Lee Desmond, Jared Timmer, Shane Wiedt, Cristian Parano Rasguido (Jonathan Ricketts), Nicholas Ross, Justin Portillo (Da'vian Kimbrough) Luis Felipe Rodriguez, Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann)

Unused subs: Jared Mazzola, Conor Donovan

Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corner Kicks: 2 | Fouls: 24 | Offside: 3 |

Images from this story

