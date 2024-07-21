Republic FC Runs Roughshod over Oakland Roots SC

July 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

In front of a national TV audience, Republic FC put up a dominant performance in a 5-2 win over Oakland Roots SC on the road on Sunday afternoon. A brace from Kieran Phillips led the way for the club's highest scoring game of the season and the biggest victory by either side in the all-time head-to-head series. With the win, Sacramento moves ahead of Oakland for second place in the Western Conference table, just three points back of New Mexico United.

Republic FC took the lead early and never looked back as Kieran Phillips made Oakland pay for a mistake in the fourth minute. The striker intercepted a pass near midfield and drove the ball up the pitch, beating two defenders before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper for his first goal since June 9.

A free kick set up Sacramento's second goal of the afternoon after Oakland was called for a foul just outside the box. Justin Portillo sent the set piece to the backpost for Jared Timmer, who headed the ball in front of goal for Shane Wiedt who emphatically found the back of the net. The score was the first of the season for Wiedt, who surpassed 10,000 regular season minutes during the match.

Nick Ross and Cristian Parano connected for another goal just before the halftime whistle. Jack Gurr won possession in the defensive half and sent the ball up the right flank for Parano and the Argentinian carried the ball forward before laying it off for Nick Ross on the edge of the six-yard box. The three goals marked the highest-scoring half for the club this season.

On the other side of the break, Mark Briggs' squad picked up right where it left off as Kieran Phillips netted his second score of the afternoon. Jack Gurr sent in a cross from the right and the Roots defender misplayed the clearance before it fell to Phillips for his second brace of the campaign.

Oakland would pull two back later in the half as Johnny Rodriguez found the back of the net in the 55th and 71st minutes before Republic FC's Trevor Amann silenced Roots supporters with his ninth goal of the season in the 85th minute.

Another road trip awaits Republic FC as the club travels cross country to face Detroit City FC next Saturday. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan is set for 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 5 - 2 Oakland Roots SC

USL Championship

Pioneer Stadium, Hayward, California

July 21, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Phillips 5', Wiedt (Timmer) 27', Ross (Parano) 45', Phillips 46', Amann (Ross) 85'; OAK - Rodriguez (Diaz) 55', Rodriguez (Rasmussen) 71',

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Wiedt (caution) 32', Luis Felipe (caution) 39', Sanchez (caution) 73', Ricketts (caution) 90'+; OAK - Rodriguez (caution) 31', Riley (caution) 53', Gomez (caution) 73'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Shane Wiedt, Jack Gurr (Rafael Jauregui 87'), Damia Viader (Aldair Sanchez 58'), Justin Portillo (Da'vian Kimbrough 87'), Nick Ross, Luis Felipe, Cristian Parano (Jonathan Ricketts 77'), Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 77')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Conor Donovan

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 2, Fouls: 25, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 3

Oakland Roots SC: Timothy Syrel, Justin Rasmussen, Neveal Hackshaw (C), Camden Riley, Memo Diaz (Bryan Tamacas 72'), Napo Matsoso (Gagi Margvelashvili 45'), Daniel Gomez, Trayvone Reid (Baboucarr Njie 45'), Lindo Mfeka (Miche-Naider Chery 76'), Jeciel Cedeno (Dom Dwyer, 45'), Johnny Rodriguez

Unused Substitutes: Paul Blanchette, Irakoze Donasiyano

Stats: Shots: 6, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 1, Fouls: 16, Corner Kicks: 0, Offsides: 1

