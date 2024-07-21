FC Tulsa Get Back in the Win Column with a 1-0 Over Memphis 901 FC

July 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - A physical match between Western Conference foes ended in a 1-0 win for FC Tulsa.

The action in tonight's match-up against Memphis 901 FC was slow to build, with both teams splitting possession time almost equally throughout the first half. Midfielder Boubacar Diallo took a beautiful corner kick at the 26th minute, but the attempt was quickly denied by Memphis' goalkeeper.

Forward Phillip Goodrum scored the first and only goal of the match after capitalizing off of a cross in on the right side from Boubacar Diallo, using his heel to send the ball toward the back of the net. Goodrum now leads FC Tulsa in goals, with this being his fourth of the 2024 season, a feat that earned him the 'Man of the Match' honor.

Yellow card madness ensued throughout the match. Five yellow cards were shown to various players and coaching staff, with two cards being given to former FC Tulsa player, Marlon Santos, earning him a red card. A second red card was shown to Memphis' Abdoulaye Cissoko for an aggressive collision with Phillip Goodrum.

FC Tulsa's defense performed well, and held off the opposing team from putting any goals on the scoreboard for the entirety of the match.

After 100 minutes of play, FC Tulsa took the 1-0 victory, the team's fifth of the season.

This was FC Tulsa's first win over Memphis 901 FC since 2021.

Goals:

41 ¬Â² TUL - P. Goodrum (A: B. Diallo)

Cards:

39' MEM - M. Santos

45+1' TUL - B. Bourgeois

56' MEM - Z. Duncan

87' MEM - C. Sewell (Assistant Coach)

89' MEM - M. Santos (red)

90+5' MEM - A. Cissoko (red)

90+7 ¬Â² TUL - B. Ferri

90+9 ¬Â² MEM - L. Turci

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Alexis Souahy, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Phillip Goodrum, Edwin Laszo, Stefan Stojanovic, Bradley Bourgeois, Owen Damm, Harvey St Clair, Diogo Pacheco (Subs Used: Blaine Ferri, Alex Dalou, Milo Yosef, Sebastian Sanchez, Rashid Tetteh)

MEM: Tyler Deric, Lucas Turci, Adboulaye Cissoko, Osacar Jimenez, Carson Vom Steeg, Bruno Lapa, Leston Paul, Zach Duncan, Marlon Santos, Nighte Pickering, Luiz Fernando (Emerson Hyndman, Samuel Careaga, Alvaro Quezada, Noe Meza)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field, Friday, July 26th at 7:30pm against Indy Eleven for Dollar Beer Section night. FC Tulsa travel to San Antonio August 3rd to take on San Antonio FC at 8:00pm. For tickets visit, fctulsa.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 21, 2024

FC Tulsa Get Back in the Win Column with a 1-0 Over Memphis 901 FC - FC Tulsa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.