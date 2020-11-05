MASL November Update

November 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Following the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) Board of Directors vote, the MASL 2020-2021 regular season may start as early as December 31st with a final regular season date of April 18th. Playoff format will be announced at a later date.

Utica City FC hopes to be able to join other teams as part of the modified league in 2021. While certain states are currently allowing teams to play with fans in the stands, New York State is not currently permitting live sporting events to take place, even without fans; Utica City FC is hopeful to be able to declare their part in the 2021 season, and is awaiting further guidance from New York State to be able to formulate a plan that will allow fans at the Adirondack Bank Center and keep said fans safe and healthy. Utica City FC plans to confirm their declaration in advance of December 31, 2020.

"We are excited to hear that the MASL plans to move forward with the 2020-21 season," said Tommy Tanner, General Manager of Utica City FC. "I know that our players and coaches are eager to get back on the field, and we look forward to working with New York State to hopefully re-open safely and participate in the 2021 season."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.