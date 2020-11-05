Anaheim Ducks Sign Jacob Perreault to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
November 5, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed right wing Jacob Perreault to a three-year entry-level contract.
Perreault, 18 (4/15/02), led the Sarnia Sting of the OHL in goals (39) and power-play goals (15), and ranked second among team leaders with 39-31=70 points in 57 games in 2019-20. The 5-11, 192-pound forward also ranked tied for fifth in PPG and tied for 10th in goals among OHL leaders.
Selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Perreault was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2018-19 after scoring 30-25=55 points in 63 games with Sarnia, becoming the fifth 16-year old rookie to reach the 30-goal mark since 2009-10 (Cole Perfetti, Matt Puempel, Alex Galchenyuk, Arthur Kaliyev). Among OHL rookies in 2018-19, the Montreal, Quebec native ranked second in goals, tied for second in PPG (7) and GWG (5) and fourth in scoring.
His father, Yanic, scored 247-269=516 points in 859 career NHL games with Toronto, Los Angeles, Montreal, Nashville, Phoenix and Chicago from 1993-2008.
