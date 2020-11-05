Dusty's Day of Giving Is November 14

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners Mascot Dusty will be hosting Dusty's Day of Giving with a Thanksgiving Meal Food Drive Saturday, November 14 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Roadrunners Headquarters in Downtown Tucson.

The first 50 cars who donate at least five non-perishable Thanksgiving items for Dusty's Day of Giving will receive a Roadrunners El Lazo Puck in appreciation.

The Roadrunners are also asking for their fans to nominate Southern Arizona families in need that the team can assist by providing all of the menu items to prepare Thanksgiving Dinner with. Dusty will deliver the items the week of Thanksgiving. Families can be nominated.

In addition, Roadrunners Season Ticket Members who donate $100 to assist the team in purchasing turkeys for those families in need will receive a Roadrunners game worn jersey. Season Ticket Members can get involved.

Roadrunners Headquarters is located at 300 West Paseo Redondo in Downtown Tucson's El Presidio Historic District.

