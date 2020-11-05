Chicago Wolves Sign Defenseman Brandon Hickey

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have signed defenseman Brandon Hickey to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old Leduc, Alberta, native spent the last two seasons with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans. Hickey posted one goal, eight assists and a +12 plus/minus rating in 2018-19 and notched one goal and one assist in 23 games last year.

The Calgary Flames selected the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Hickey in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but he elected to attend Boston University instead. Hickey produced 21 goals and 33 assists in 147 games for the Terriers.

Prior to his senior year, Calgary traded Hickey to the Arizona Coyotes as part of a package to acquire goaltender Mike Smith. Arizona swapped Hickey after his senior year to the Buffalo Sabres, which led to his two-year tenure with Rochester.

Hickey joins defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald and right wing Colin Markison on the list of Wolves signees for the 2020-21 season, which the AHL projects to begin on Friday, Feb. 5. The Wolves' season-ticket packages feature several options designed with the fan's flexibility in mind. To set up a season-ticket plan or arrange a group outing at Allstate Arena, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

