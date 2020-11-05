Canadiens Loan Josh Brook to the Krefeld Pinguine

MONTREAL - Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that the team has agreed on the loan of defenseman Josh Brook to the Krefeld Pinguine in the DEL, for the start of the 2020-21 season. Brook is expected to report to both the Canadiens and Laval Rocket training camps for the 2020-21 season.

In his first season in the professional ranks in 2019-20, Brook skated in 60 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL. The 21-year-old right-handed blue-liner produced 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) in addition to serving 43 penalty minutes (ranking sixth among all AHL rookie rearguards). The 6'1'' and 193 lbs defenseman has compiled a 4-10-14 totals in 67 games since the start of his AHL career with the Rocket. Brook was selected in the second round (56th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2017 NHL Draft.

