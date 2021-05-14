Masks No Longer Required at Toyota Field

Effective immediately, Major League Baseball will no longer require fans to wear face coverings at Professional Development League (Minor League Baseball) venues. Starting tonight (May 14th) masks are no longer required when visiting Toyota Field. We have also removed the plexiglass buffers that were in front of the dugouts and bullpens.

We thank Trash Pandas fans for their compliance, patience, and understanding for the mask policy that was previously in place.

