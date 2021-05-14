Buffer Zone Seating to be Open at MGM Park Starting May 25

BILOXI, MS - After the announcement by Major League Baseball of new guidelines for the 2021 season, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced that seating in the buffer zone at MGM Park will be available starting May 25.

As part of Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols, the first row of seats around the field and two rows of seats around the dugout were marked as a buffer zone at ballparks around the country. Those seats will now be open at MGM Park when the Shuckers open a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, May 25 at 6:35 pm.

An on-sale date for tickets in the newly opened areas, including the Sparklight Club and Dugout Clubs seats, will be announced in the near future. There will be two sections of socially distanced pod seating still available for purchase at the MGM Park Box Office prior to the day of the game if fans wish to purchase socially distanced seats.

Additionally, Major League Baseball has lifted the requirement for face coverings at Minor League ballparks, deferring to local and state guidelines. As a result, face coverings will no longer be required for games at MGM Park.

The Shuckers continue a six-game homestand against the Mississippi Braves on Friday night with a doubleheader starting at 5:35 pm. Gates open at 5:00 pm for the two games, which are each scheduled to be seven-inning contests. One ticket grants fans entry to both games. Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for May can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

