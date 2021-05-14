Cam Sanders Named Double-A South Pitcher of the Week

SEVIERVILLE, TN - RHP Cam Sanders was named the Double-A South League Pitcher of the Week of May 4-9. The 24-year-old from Thibodaux, LA is the first Tennessee Smokies player to earn a weekly honor this season.

Sanders started on Opening Day for the Smokies. He did not allow a hit over five scoreless innings against the Montgomery Biscuts on May 5th. Sanders walked one, and matched his career-high with seven strikeouts. Through two starts, Sanders has a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched. He is ranked 5th in the Double-A South with 14 Strikeouts, 4th in WHIP (0.75) and 4th in Batting Average Against (.133).

The Chicago Cubs drafted Cam Sanders in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. Sanders spent the entire 2019 season with the South Bend Cubs and was Midwest League Mid-Season All-Star. He finished the year 8-4 with a 2.94 ERA, he struck out 84 opposing hitters in 101 innings pitched.

The Tennessee Smokies continue their series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas tonight at Toyota Field in Madison, AL, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.

