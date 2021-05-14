Lookouts Halt Biscuits, 7-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - After winning back-to-back games on walk offs on Wednesday and Thursday, the Biscuits (4-5) finally cooled off and fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (6-4), 7-4, on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Joel Peguero opened for the Biscuits for the first time in 2021 and put together his most impressive outing of the season thus far. The 24-year-old Dominican worked two scoreless innings, striking out two, and allowing just one hit and no walks before handing the reins to Tobias Myers.

The Biscuits would strike first in the opening frame as well, getting another RBI-single from first baseman Dillon Paulson to make it 1-0 after one. Lookouts starter Connor Curlis still managed to strike out eight Biscuits over four innings, scattering four hits and the lone run.

Myers had it working early in his first relief appearance of the year. The 22-year-old recorded three strikeouts and surrendered just one hit through the third and fourth innings. But in the fifth, the righty got into trouble allowing an RBI-double to Alejo Lopez that tied the game at one, and then an RBI-single to Leonardo Rivas to put the Lookouts ahead, 2-1.

But the Biscuits would load the bases thanks to three walks in the fifth, and scored the tying run on a wild pitch to make it 2-2. An inning later, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Jake Palomaki brought home the go-ahead run at 3-2. But in the seventh, Chattanooga tied the game at three courtesy of a Jose Garcia sac fly.

Ivan Pealez came on in the top of the eighth and served up a solo homer to Wilson Garcia to make it a 4-3 game. Rivas then increased that lead to 6-3 with a two-run single later in the inning. The Biscuits would get a run back in the eighth on an RBI-groundout by Palomaki, but the Lookouts would add one more against Seaver Whalen, who came on to pitch the ninth. Nick Howard then entered to finally quell the Biscuits in the bottom of the ninth securing a save and the win for Chattanooga.

Montgomery will try to get back to .500 on Saturday, May 15 when RHP Caleb Sampen (0-0) duels it out against LHP Reiver Sanmartin (1-0) at 6:05 PM CT on Healthcare Appreciation Night with MAX Fireworks after the game.

The home stand concludes with a Monty Night Light Giveaway presented by Little Caesars Pizza on Sunday, May 16.

