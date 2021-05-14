Trash Pandas Hit Three Home Runs in Win over Smokies

MADISON, AL - The Tennessee Smokies (4-5) suffered their third straight loss Friday night, losing to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (5-5) 7-1 at Toyota Field. RHP Javier Assad (L, 0-1) retired the first eight Trash Pandas he faced, the first seven outs were all strikeouts.

With two outs in the third, Jose Guzman extended the inning with a single. Torii Hunter Jr. and Orlando Martinez then hit back-to-back home runs to right field to put Rocket City up 3-0. An RBI groundout in the fourth extended Rocket City's lead to 4-0.

The Smokies scored their run in the sixth. Christian Donahue led off the inning with a single, then scored on Andy Weber's two-out RBI double. In the seventh, Mitch Nay hit a three-run home run to right field to put the game out of reach.

Vance Vizcaino reached base twice Friday, he singled in the second and walked in the seventh. Weber and Christopher Morel both doubled, while Donahue and Darius Hill both singled. RHP Cayne Ueckert tossed a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts, he has pitched back-to-back scoreless outings since his call-up from South Bend.

First pitch of game five of the between the Smokies and Trash Pandas is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET Saturday night. LHP Luis Lugo (0-1, 3.86) will face off against RHP Cooper Criswell (0-1, 9.00) at Toyota Field.

The Smokies return home for a series with the Biloxi Shuckers May 18-23. Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting our box office.

