Maryland Flying High into Match-Up with Elmira

February 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







After a tough loss to the New Hampshire Mountain Kings last Friday, the Maryland Black Bears bounced back in a very strong way the following night, winning 7-0 to improve to 29-13-3 on the season with 61 points. Maryland is currently second in the East Division and is inching closer to clinching a spot in the Robertson Cup Playoffs. The Black Bears will look to continue this quest this upcoming weekend as they head to LECOM Event Center to take on the Elmira Aviators, who are last in the East Division with a 16-25-4 record and 36 points.

Maryland split last weekend's series with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. Game one was a hard-fought, low-scoring contest, with Black Bears forward Isac Nielsen scoring their lone goal in a 3-1 loss. Maryland did not take this loss lightly and came out with a vengeance the following day, annihilating New Hampshire 7-0. Forwards Matthew Croxall, Kareem El-Bashir, and Isac Nielsen scored in the first period to make the score 3-0 after 20 minutes. Nielsen scored his second goal of the game in the second period to make it 4-0. Black Bears defenseman Sam Osei scored his first goal of the season to kick off the third period, making the score 5-0. Forwards Sebastian Speck and Harrison Smith capped the scoring off in the third period for a 7-0 final. Maryland goaltender Marko Bilic made 29 saves for his second shutout in the last six games. The 7-0 win was the fourth time this season that the Black Bears have scored seven goals in a game.

Elmira has been struggling as of late, losing three of their last four games all by one goal. This includes two losses to the New Jersey Titans last weekend, both by the score of 3-2. The Aviators' offense did their best during night one, putting up 38 shots that game. After falling behind 1-0 after one period, forward Clarence Beltz tied the game in the second period. New Jersey would go on to score the next two goals, one in the second period and one in the third period. Despite a third period goal by Elmira forward Jett Otwell and 42 saves from goaltender Wesley Jefferson-Swint II, the Aviators lost the game 3-2. New Jersey got the jump on Elmira in game two, scoring the first two goals of the game. The Aviators fought back in the second period, getting goals from forwards Bryce Terry and Jett Otwell to tie the game 2-2. The Titans would get the last laugh, however, scoring a late second period goal and holding onto the 3-2 lead for the win.

Maryland has thrived against Elmira in the latter franchise's short history, with the Black Bears winning all four contests while outscoring the Aviators 22-9. The Black Bears have scored four or more goals in all four games against the Aviators so far this season. In their last visit to LECOM Event Center in November, the Black Bears took both games by scores of 5-4 in a shootout and 6-2. Maryland took care of business at Piney Orchard Ice Arena the last time these two teams met earlier this calendar year, winning both games 7-3 and 4-0.

Players to Watch:

Jett Otwell (F, ELM): Otwell has been driving the Aviators' offense as of late, recording points in six of his last eight games. In that span, he scored three goals and four assists for seven points. Last weekend against New Jersey, he had two goals and an assist in two games.

Isac Nielsen (F, MYD): Nielsen's last seven games have been incredibly impressive, recording five goals and five assists for ten points. He thrived last weekend against New Hampshire, scoring three goals and an assist, and was named the East Division's third star of the week for his efforts. Nielsen has scored in three of the four games Maryland has played against Elmira this season, totaling three goals and an assist for four points in four games against the Aviators so far.

Maryland and Elmira will play Friday, February 21st, and Saturday, February 22nd, at LECOM Event Center with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. ET both nights. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

