2025 Top Prospects Tournament Recap

February 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The 2025 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament officially wrapped up last night at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, with the Midwest taking control over the Selects Gold Squad for a 6-4 victory. However, history was made with our four Hat Tricks that participated in the event. We will be breaking down the event highlighting the games that our players were involved in.

Day One

Hat Tricks forward Niko Tournas and the Selects Gold team took down the South Division squad via a 3-2 shootout victory on Monday afternoon. Tournas netted his first goal of the tournament with 16 seconds remaining in the second frame to put his squad up 2-1 heading into the final frame of action. Niko would be named player of the game for his efforts to make for a great birthday.

Hat Tricks d-men Pierre Larocque, Chance Uzzell, and Sal Cerrato, along with the Selects Black team took the stage against the East division, in which the Selects Black would take a 4-1 victory. The Selects' second and fourth goals were assisted by Chance, giving himself a two point day in said contest.

Day Two

The Selects Black squad would take on the Central division for the final contest of the tournament, in which they would become the only undefeated team in the tournament following a dominant 3-1 win. Our crew would combine for five shots-on-goal and Pierre Larocque would take a trip to the penalty box, as he would be the only Hat Trick to take a penalty in the tournament.

The Selects Gold squad ended the tournament with a matchup versus the Midwest division, in which the Midwest would take a 6-4 win. However, Niko Tournas would not go down without a fight, as he collected a hat trick to then finish Top Prospects with four goals. Niko would be the leading scorer of this years tournament while simultaneously setting another team record for Danbury in the Top Prospects Tournament. Niko would pass Gabe Dombrowski ('21-22) for the most points and goals scored by a Hat Trick in their past four seasons of participation in the tournament. This is also the most players we have had represent the black and orange in the tournament, as the most we have ever had was three players in 2021 and 2024 respectively.

The Hat Tricks return to action at the Danbury Ice Arena this weekend, as they the New Jersey Titans for their final series matchup of the season. You can buy tickets at the door for $10 or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

