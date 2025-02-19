Wilderness Prepare for Season's Final Brown Bear Hunt

February 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Minnesota Wilderness and Kenai River Brown Bears will complete their 2024-25 regular season series this weekend with two games in Cloquet. The series comes at a pivotal moment for both squads as they are deadlocked in sixth place in the NAHL's Midwest Division with 42 points and both teams hope to begin a late season surge to qualify for the Robertson Cup playoffs.

This will mark the middle weekend of a 6-game home stand for Minnesota. Last week, the Wilderness split a 2-game series vs. the Anchorage Wolverines. Minnesota won Friday, 6-2, before dropping Saturday's game, 6-4.

The Brown Bears managed just one point in its 2-game set at the Janesville Jets. Janesville won in a shootout Friday, 3-2 before completing a 4-2 regulation victory Saturday.

Minnesota (19-20-4) and Kenai River (18-21-3) have met six times this season, with the Wilderness winning five. Their last two games were in Soldotna, AK, where the Brown Bears posted a 3-2 win on Jan. 31, before the Wilderness countered to win in overtime Saturday, also by a 3-2 score.

Both games this weekend (Feb. 21-22) are scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Recent and upcoming Wilderness birthdays:

Logan Nagle (20) Feb. 18

Ville Schoenborg (18) Feb 20

Owen Smith (19) Feb. 24

Midwest Division standings:

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent

1 Wisconsin 43 63 2 games vs. Springfield

2 Anchorage 42 58 2 games @ Chippewa

2 Fairbanks 42 58 2 games @ Janesville

4 Chippewa 44 48 2 games vs. Anchorage

5 Springfield 42 44 2 games @ Wisconsin

6 Wilderness 43 42 2 games vs. Kenai River

6 Kenai River 45 42 2 games @ Wilderness

8 Janesville 43 30 2 games vs. Fairbanks

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Kenai River 117 150 17 for 167 (10.2%) 41 for 205 (80%)

Wilderness 152 156 41 for 200 (20.5%) 26 for 160 (83.8%)

