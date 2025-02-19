IceRays Host Pack the House for Charity Night on March 8

February 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are thrilled to announce a partnership with the Corpus Christi Navy League for Pack the House for Charity night on Saturday, March 8. The IceRays will be hosting the Shreveport Mudbugs at the American Bank Center with puck drop scheduled at 7:35 p.m.

"We are honored and grateful to be selected as the beneficiary organization for the IceRays' charity game. Their generous support helps us continue our mission of supporting the Sea Services, their members and the next generation of maritime leaders. Partnerships like this strengthen our community and make a lasting impact. We thank the IceRays and their incredible fans for standing with the Corpus Christi Navy League and helping us make a real difference," said Corpus Christi Navy League President Kyle Kruger.

The Navy League of the of the United States was founded in 1906 as a nonprofit civilian, educational and advocacy organization that supports America's sea services: the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and U.S-Flag Merchant Marine.

"We are excited to partner with the Corpus Christi Navy League for our annual Pack the House for Charity Night. Their vital role in supporting our local sea services and their members aligns perfectly with our commitment to giving back to the community. Together, we look forward to making a meaningful impact and celebrating those who serve our country," said Tanya Perez, IceRays Vice President of Business Operations.

For tickets or more info visit goiceray.com.

