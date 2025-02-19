Wranglers Down IceRays 6-3 in Season Series Finale

February 19, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - In front of a sold out crowd, the Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Corpus Christi IceRays 6-3 on Saturday Night to take the final game of the regular season series between the two clubs. Morely Phillips and Cole Saterdalen both scored twice as the Wranglers head into their bye week with a win.

After falling in a close 3-2 battle on Friday night, the Wranglers were in search of revenge in the final game of the season series. Both teams started the same goaltender from the night prior, as Amarillo went with Matt Schoephoerster, while the IceRays stuck with Benji Motew.

The first period started off with both teams making stands on the penalty kill, before two late penalties on the IceRays put the Wranglers on a 5 on 3 man advantage to close out the period. The Wranglers made the most of this prime opportunity, as Cole Saterdalen deked Motew out of his skates for his 3rd goal as a Wrangler with 9 seconds left in the period to give the Wranglers a 1-0 lead. Saterdalen's power play goal was assisted by JS Pack and gave the Wranglers the lead heading into the intermission.

The IceRays responded about midway through the second period with a goal from Caden Morgan on a 2 on 1 to tie the game at 1-1. The tie did not last long though, as 1:44 later, Saterdalen forced a turnover and set up Phillips for a goal that put the Wranglers back on top at 2-1. Phillips' 10th goal of the year came 12:53 into the second period. Amarillo added to its lead before the expiration of the period on the power play, as Jacob Miller pounded in a juicy rebound for his 5th goal of the season from Will Welburn and Heikki Peipinen with 28 seconds left in the middle frame. The Wranglers took a 3-1 lead heading into the locker room after two periods of play

In the opening moments of the third period, Daniel Rassega popped in his 3rd goal of the season from Noah Wood to make it 4-1 Wranglers just 2:23 into the final frame. Rassega's goal would end up being the eventual game winner. With 8:17 remaining, Corpus Christi's Michael Valdez scored to make it a 4-2 contest. Morley Phillips scored his second of the night on an empty net to make it a 5-2 Wranglers lead with 3:24 on the clock, but a late power Play kept the IceRays in it as they converted to make it 5-3 with 56 seconds to go with a goal from Carter Krenke. The Wranglers would walk out of the building with a 6-3 win, as Saterdalen rifled in his second goal of the night at the buzzer to seal the Wranglers' victory. Schoephoerster stopped 31/34 to improve to 4-1 as the Wranglers starter, as Amarillo sits just 5 points back of the final playoff spot in the South Division heading into their off-week.

Saterdalen finished with 2 goals and 1 assist, as Phillips ended the night with 2 goals as well. Will Welburn also notched a multi-point night with 2 assists. Amarillo went 4/5 on the penalty kill and 2/3 on the power play.

