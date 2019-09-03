Martinez Named Carolina League Player of the Week

September 3, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - Wood Ducks outfielder Julio Pablo Martinez has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week, for August 26-September 2, the league announced today.

Martinez becomes the ninth Down East player this season to win a weekly award this season.

The 23-year-old hit safely in every game he played on the week, and capped the season riding an 11-game hitting streak. He went 14-for-37 (.378), with three home runs, all of which came in three straight games. In game one of the double-header against Fayetteville on Saturday, Martinez blasted a go-ahead three-run shot in the seventh inning, his third home run this season to either go ahead, or take the lead in the final scheduled inning. Martinez also posted six RBI and scored seven runs on the week, for an OPS of 1.059.

The Baracoa, Cuba native joined the Wood Ducks April 17, after playing the first two weeks of the season with Single-A Hickory. Martinez this season is slashing .248/.319/.423/.741 and ranks tied for fourth in the league with 14 home runs this season, while driving in 58 runs in 113 games played. Martinez was originally signed by the Rangers, March 6, 2018, and is rated as the 25th best Texas prospect by MLB Pipeline.

