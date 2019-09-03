Support Your Sox in the Northern Division Championship

Your Sox are back in the Carolina League playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season!

In round one, Salem will face off against their Northern Division foe, the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

It'll be a best of five game series between the two clubs with Games 1 and 2 being played at Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Game 1 of the Northern Division Championships will be held this Wednesday, September 4th with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. Game 2 is set for Thursday, September 5th at 6:35 PM.

Drink specials will be on tap and playoff tickets are on sale NOW! General Admission tickets are going for $10, Reserved for $12 and Strike Zone for $14 - purchase by WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH and fans will receive entry to both Wednesday and Thursday nights contests.

You won't want to miss out on any of the playoff action happening at the ballpark this week, so come on out and watch your Sox battle it out for that Northern Division title!

