Dubin Named Final Carolina League Pitcher of the Week in 2019

September 3, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





Capping a near unprecedented stretch to end the regular season, Fayetteville Woodpeckers starting pitcher Shawn Dubin has been lauded with one final honor, as the right-hander has been named the recipient of the final Carolina League Pitcher of the Week award for the 2019 season. Dubin is the third Woodpecker to be honored with a player of the week selection, the first being Seth Beer in April, and the second being Jojanse Torres in July.

Following a near-perfect outing in Kinston against the Down East Wood Ducks in which Dubin tossed five innings of hitless ball in route to a win, Dubin began his honorable week against the Carolina Mudcats in Zebulon. Shawn wasted no time following his near no-hitter with another, as Dubin opened the Tuesday affair with four more hitless frames, stringing together nine consecutive innings before finally allowing a hit in the fifth inning to Carolina's Rob Henry. Dubin went on to face only two batters over the minimum across seven scoreless frames on the evening coupled with 10 strikeouts to guide Fayetteville to a 10-1 winner.

With his first start of the week already a contender for the best individual performance of the week, Dubin took on the task of following it with one more start to wrap the regular season. Making another start against the Down East Wood Ducks after holding them hitless over five innings in his last trip, Dubin went on to do it again. Striking out eight batters over his first five innings, Shawn allowed only one baserunner over the frames on a hit batter. The two starts combined for ten consecutive innings for Dubin against Down East without surrendering a hit. After Shawn finally relented a leadoff double in the sixth inning, he wrapped up his day with another pair of strikeouts, hitting ten punchouts for the second consecutive outing.

Going 2-0 in his starts on the week, Shawn racked up 20 strikeouts in 13 total innings, surrendering only one walk and three hits. Even with the minimal runners, Dubin never allowed a runner to even reach third base, and only allowed one runner to reach second base.

Dubin is anticipated to work the back end of the rotation for Fayetteville as the Woodpeckers prepare for the Carolina League Playoffs, which are scheduled to start with a five game series against the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday, September 4th at Segra Stadium, with the first pitch for game one slated for 6:00PM.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing woodpeckers@Astros.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.