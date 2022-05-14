Martellini, Smith Pace Boulders' Offense in First Win of Season

Gian Martellini gave visiting New York the lead for good with a two-run home run in the fourth inning and Max Smith followed an inning later with a bases loaded triple to break the game open as the Boulders downed the Washington Wild Things 8-4 on Saturday night at Wild Things Park in Washington, PA.

The win was the first of the season for the Boulders, who had opened the year with a pair of losses. The loss dropped the Wild Things to 1-1.

With the Boulders trailing 3-2 in the fourth inning, Smith led off with a single before Martellini homered to right-center to put New York ahead by a run.

In the following inning, after Giovanni Garbella drew a bases loaded walk to increase the Boulders' advantage to 5-3, Smith laced a hard grounder just inside the bag at first and down into the rightfield corner that cleared the bases and gave New York a commanding 8-3 lead.

The Boulders broke on top by plating a run in the top of the first on a David Vinsky RBI groundout; but the Wild Things answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning against New York starter Alex Mack - two on a single by Andrew Czech and the third coming on a passed ball that allowed L.G. Castillo.

Mack would shut down the Washington offense from that point until he was relieved with two outs in the fourth inning by Matt Leon, who would combine with Zach Schneider and Luke Dawson to hold the Wild Things off the scoreboard until Scotty Dubrule grounded into a force play that scored a run in the eighth.

Leo Pineda came on in the ninth inning for New York and retired the side in order to close out the win.

Vinsky's sacrifice fly in the third inning brought New York to within 3-2.

Daren Osby, the first of six Washington pitchers, took the loss; while Leon picked up the victory for New York, who received three hits from Gabriel Garcia.

