Marte Starts Rehab Assignment, Marauders Beat Mets 4-1

August 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders beat the St. Lucie Mets 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte (knee) began a rehab assignment. Marte batted second and was the designated hitter. He went 1 for 3 with a single, two strikeouts and a stolen base.

The Marauders went up 2-0 in the second inning. Jhonny Severino laced a RBI single off Mets starter Saul Garcia and Javier Rivas followed with a squeeze bunt to bring in the second run.

The game went into a 56 minute rain delay after the second inning. When play resumed, the Marauders scored a third run on Shalin Polanco's RBI double in the third inning.

Axiel Plaz hit his 15th homer in 57 games this season when he hit a solo shot to start the sixth inning.

Mets first baseman Estarling Mercado helped St. Lucie avoid the shutout when he blasted the first pitch of the ninth inning for his eighth home run of the season.

Mets reliever Gregori Louis finished the game on the mound with 3.0 scoreless innings. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Noah Takacs pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of relief for the Marauders to get the win.

Bradenton improved to 8-0 vs. St. Lucie this season.

The Mets (12-24, 34-68) and Marauders (14-24, 43-61) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy the following items for $2 each: hot dogs; Bud, Bud Light and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles; Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts; 24 oz. fountain sodas; popcorn.

