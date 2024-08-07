Jupiter Falls to Ft. Myers 10-2 After 8-Run Top of the First Inning

August 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (55-47, 19-17) were unable to overcome an eight-run top of the first inning as they fell to the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels (53-46, 22-12) by a final score of 10-2 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Hammerheads had trouble getting out of the top of the first inning to say the least. Jupiter starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey (L, 4-3) had his worst outing of his young career as he would not record an out and allow a career-high eight earned runs on just two hits. 13 batters came to the plate for Ft. Myers in the first inning as the Mighty Mussels scored eight runs, highlighted by Brandon Winokur's two-run home run, and took an early 8-0 lead.

Delvis Alegre came out of the Jupiter bullpen and settled the game down with two scoreless innings. Collin Lowe followed Alegre on the mound. After a scoreless third inning, Ft. Myers added to its lead in the fourth. Rixon Wingrove hit an RBI double, and Derek Bender hit an RBI single after two errors were committed by Jupiter and the Might Mussels extended their lead to 10-0. Lowe finished with five innings pitched in relief tying a season-high for innings pitched in a game with two unearned runs allowed.

Meanwhile, Ft. Myers starting pitcher Charlee Soto (W, 1-4) was in total control on the mound as he went five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and faced the minimum number of batters. It is just the second time this season and for Soto's career that he has pitched five scoreless innings.

The Hammerheads had no answers on offense until the bottom of the seventh inning. Facing Ft. Myers relief pitcher Devin Kirby in his second inning of relief, Jupiter led off with two walks to begin the frame. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart drove in the first run for Jupiter on an RBI groundout. Fenwick Trimble followed that up with an RBI triple to right field to cut the deficit to 10-2. For Trimble, it was his first professional triple.

Jose Fernandez came out of the Hammerheads bullpen and tossed two scoreless frames in relief. However, the Jupiter offense was unable to get any more runs across as Jupiter fell by the final score of 10-2 on Wednesday night. The season series between Jupiter and Ft. Myers is now even at 4-4. With the loss, the Hammerheads dropped to third place in the FSL East Division for the second half of the season while the Mighty Mussels continue to lead the FSL West Division in the second half standings leading Lakeland by one and a half games.

The series between Jupiter and Ft. Myers continues on Thursday, August 8th for another edition of "Thirsty Thursday" with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Brandon White (3-5, 5.28 ERA) is scheduled to start on the mound for Jupiter. Click here to purchase your tickets.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM:

Back to School Night: Parents, bring your kids to the ballpark for "Back to School Night" presented by FPL on Saturday, August 3rd when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Bradenton Marauders at 6:00 p.m. The first 500 kids will receive a Cardinals backpack and be sure to get to the ballpark early to get your school supplies throughout the concourse.

Noble Meyer Bobblehead Giveaway: You won't want to miss out on two limited-edition collectors' items. On Saturday, August 10th, the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a Noble Meyer mini bobblehead presented by Gordon and Partners. There will also be a special wine-tasting event in our luxury suites which fans 21 and older can be a part of for a special price of $30 per ticket when purchased in advance. The Hammerheads will also wear specialty jerseys which will be auctioned to benefit Vita Nova.

Women Run the Diamond: Come to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for "Women Run the Diamond Night" on Saturday, August 17th when the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals take the field at 6:00 p.m. There will be a women expo beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a chance to meet-and-greet women throughout the game and industry. Nominate women of the community by going to rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com/women-run-the-diamond with six winners being selected to be recognized before the game and treated to a suite and behind-the-scenes tour.

Baseball and Brews: Combine beer and baseball for "Baseball and Brews Night" presented by Southern Eagle Distributing on Saturday, August 24th when the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. With a special $30 ticket ($35 at the gate), it includes admittance to the craft beer tasting event from 5:00-7:00 p.m., souvenir tasting mug, and a seat at the game. Plus, there will be fireworks after the game.

Dog Day: Be sure to bring your dog to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the final "Dog Day" of 2024 on Friday, August 30th when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. All dogs get in free if their owners have a game ticket.

Masyn Winn Bobblehead Giveaway: On Saturday, August 31st, the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a Masyn Winn mini bobblehead presented by Window Gang. Fans have the option of purchasing a guaranteed bobblehead package for $40 which gets you both mini bobbleheads and a reserved box ticket to both games. Visit the ticket office or call Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for more information.

Dollar Night: End the season on a night dedicated to dollar deals and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. when the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond.

About Jupiter Stadium, LTD:

Opening in 1998, the 110-acre complex/stadium is specially designed to house two Major League and two Minor League Baseball Teams. The stadium is home to the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals for Spring Training. The Florida State League's Jupiter Hammerheads (Class A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins) and Palm Beach Cardinals (Class A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) make their home at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium from April through September. This year-round facility can accommodate the smallest birthday party to the largest corporate outing, while never forgetting that each and every fan is our most important product.

