Morales, Bullpen Shine In Loss To Daytona

August 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - On Wednesday night, the Tampa Tarpons (18-17) dropped a nail-biter to the Daytona Tortugas (19-16) at GMS Field, 5-4. The Tarpons fell behind early and were unable to climb their way back. Tampa's best chance to take the lead came in the eighth when they loaded the bases with two away; however, a groundout ended the inning, leaving the tying and go-ahead runs on base. RF Coby Morales (3-for-4, 1R, 1RBI) picked up a game-high three hits in the loss.

RHP Bryce Warrecker (4.1IP, 6H, 4ER, 2BB, 4K, 2HR) battled in his four-plus innings of work and did just enough to give Tampa's offense a chance to come back.

Tampa's bullpen was lights out in relief of Warrecker. RHP Matt Givin, RHP Chris Kean, and RHP Osiel Rodriguez combined to toss 4.2 innings of one-run ball. For Kean, it was his debut at GMS Field; he recorded two strikeouts, while only giving up one hit in 1.2 innings. His slider was his most impressive pitch, tallying a whiff rate of 100%.

Daytona took the early lead in the second. Esmith Pineda doubled down the left field line to start the inning and advanced to third on a groundout. Malvin Valdez got hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, and then Diego Omana hit a SAC-fly to deep center, scoring Pineda.

Carlos Sanchez walked with one out in the third. Sammy Stafura stepped up to the plate after the walk and smashed a two-run homer to left field. Ariel Almonte went back-to-back with Sanchez, sending a 398-foot longball to right field.

Tampa rallied with two outs in the third. 2B Owen Cobb picked up his first professional hit with a line drive single to left field. LF Marshall Toole walked, and then the two combined for a double steal. With Cobb and Toole in scoring position, Daytona's starter, Nestor Lorant, bounced a wild pitch to the backstop, allowing Cobb to score.

CF Willy Montero and 3B Hans Montero both singled to put runners on the corners in the fourth. Morales kept the singles party going with a single of his own to right field, bringing in W. Montero from third to cut Tampa's deficit to two.

With two outs and runners on second and third in the sixth, Tampa brought their infield in for Sanchez. He bounced a ball to the drawn-in infield, but Cobb elected to get the out at first, allowing a run to score, making the Tortuga's lead 5-2.

The Tarpons clawed back within one in the sixth. With two away, H. Montero walked, and then Morales singled. 1B Parks Harber brought Tampa within one with a two-run double off the base of the right field wall.

The Tarpons will host the Tortugas tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. and RHP Andrew Landry projected to make the start. If you're hungry, make your way down to GMS Field for Taco 'Bout Thursday, where you can enjoy AYCE tacos.

