Heredia and Rosario Lead Offensive Explosion in 9-1 Win

August 7, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - Raylin Heredia and Guillermo Rosario combined for six hits and five RBIs as the Clearwater Threshers (53-49, 10-26) scored the final nine runs of the game in a 9-1 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (63-38, 21-15) on Wednesday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Clearwater looks to build off one of their best games of the second half when they return to Lakeland on Thursday.

A leadoff home run in the bottom of the first gave Lakeland an early 1-0 lead. Guillermo Rosario sent the first pitch of the third up the middle for a leadoff single. He moved to second when Carson DeMartini was hit by a pitch. With two outs and two on, Heredia slammed a double down the left-field line to clear the bases and advanced to third on the throw home. During the next at-bat, Heredia scored on a wild pitch by Lakeland starter Andrew Sears to give the Threshers a 3-1 lead.

Rosario led off the fifth inning with a solo home run, and Avery Owusu-Asiedu followed suit with a homer of his own on the very next pitch. DeMartini then reached on a bunt single, moving to second on a base hit by Heredia. John Spikerman was hit by a pitch to load the bases and then Kehden Hettiger hit a deep fly ball to left centerfield which scored DeMartini on the sacrifice fly to extend the Threshers advantage to 6-1.

Ricardo Rosario sent the third pitch thrown by Lakeland reliever Connor Holden down the leftfield line, leading off the top of the sixth with a double. After he advanced to third on a balk, Guillermo Rosario singled to left to drive in Ricardo and increase the Threshers lead to six runs.

Spikerman reached on a walk with one out in the seventh inning and stole second base. After Diego González walked, Ricardo Rosario drove in Spikerman with a single to right to bring the Threshers lead up to seven.

Owusu-Asiedu sent the second pitch of the eighth inning to the right field wall, leading off the frame with a double. After the next two batters flied out, Heredia singled to right to score Owusu-Asiedu from second and inflate the Threshers lead to 9-1. Lakeland got the leadoff man aboard in the ninth, but a double play and a strikeout finished the game with a 9-1 Threshers victory.

Enrique Segura (2-4) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 6.0 innings to take the win. Pedro Reyes retired all three batters he faced in the seventh with one strikeout. Jonh Henriquez allowed one hit and one walk in 2.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

DeMartini has two hits in each of his first three games as a pro...Owusu-Asiedu recorded his fifth multi-hit game as a Thresher...Guillermo Rosario's fifth-inning homer was his first as a Thresher...He set a season-high in Clearwater with three hits and two RBIs...Segura went 6.0 innings for the sixth time in his professional career...Heredia tied Bryson Ware for the team lead in RBIs with three to bring his season total to 41...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Flying Tigers on Thursday, August 8...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

