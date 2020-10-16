Marlies Re-Sign Forward Tyler Gaudet

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Tyler Gaudet to a one-year AHL contract.

Gaudet, 27, appeared in 58 games with the Marlies in 2019-20, collecting 21 points (4 goals, 17 assists). The Hamilton, Ontario native has previously skated in 20 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, registering a goal and three assists. In 356 career regular season AHL games, Gaudet has recorded 129 points (43 goals, 86 assists).

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the regular season featured nine players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).

