NCAA 2023 Division I Men's Hockey Regionals Coming to City of Bridgeport and Webster Bank Arena

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) awarded the 2023 Division I Men's Hockey Regionals to the City of Bridgeport. The events will take place at Webster Bank Arena on March 26-27, 2023, with Sacred Heart University and Yale University serving as the host institutions.

"It's a tremendous honor to be selected by the NCAA to host the Division I Men's Regional here in Bridgeport," said Mayor Joe Ganim, City of Bridgeport. "Many visitors will come from around the region to experience Bridgeport as an emerging entertainment hub with terrific restaurants. We look forward to working with the Oak View Group team and the New York Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, in addition to Yale and Sacred Heart University, for what will be a fantastic experience for student-athletes, families and fans."

Webster Bank Arena is also hosting the NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Regionals in 2021 and the NCAA women's basketball regional in 2022.

"This is really a true testament to the incredible support hockey fans across our region show to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the surrounding college programs, or the numerous youth-hockey programs," said Matt Herpich, Oak View Group's General Manager at Webster Bank Arena. "We look forward to working with the NCAA, and our partners at Yale and Sacred Heart to welcome hockey fans across the region to Webster Bank Arena and Bridgeport and make it a memorable experience for everyone."

Webster Bank has previously hosted five NCAA men's hockey tournaments: In the 2009 East Regional, Vermont advanced to the Frozen Four with overtime win over Air Force; in 2011 Minnesota-Duluth topped Yale in the regional final; Union topped UMass Lowell in Bridgeport to reach the 2012 Frozen Four; two years later, Union defeated Providence en route to winning the national title; and most recently, Notre Dame defeated Providence in the 2018 East Regional final.

"I would like to thank the NCAA for this championship selection. We look forward to working with the City of Bridgeport, Webster Bank Arena, OVG Facilities and Sacred Heart University to put on a first class event," said Victoria M. "Vicky" Chun, Yale University Thomas A. Beckett Director of Athletics. "Our hockey community has long been one of our most passionate fan bases and this opportunity to see some of the best Division I hockey in the country cannot be understated."

"We are proud to partner with Webster Bank Arena and Yale University to host the 2023 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Regional," SHU Deputy Director of Athletics of External Operations Charlie Dowd said. "We've had a great relationship with OVG Facilities for a number of years and I know we'll be able to put on a first-class experience for the student-athletes and fans. The building has a long, successful history of hosting and we look forward to creating new memories. It is an honor for our program and institution to bring this great event to Bridgeport."

