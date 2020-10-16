Canucks Sign Goaltender Jake Kielly to a One-Year, Two Way Contract

October 16, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed goaltender Jake Kielly to a one-year, two-way contract.

Kielly, 24, split the 2019.20 season between Utica and Kalamazoo. With the K-Wings, Kielly posted a record of 7-11-4 and goals against average of 3.97. He also went 1-0-0 in Utica and recorded a .923 save percentage and 1.84 goals against average.

Prior to joining the Canucks organization, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native spent four seasons at Clarkson University. In 2018.19, he was named to the ECAC All-Tournament Team, ECAC Second All-Star Team and was an ECAC Champion.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.