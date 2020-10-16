Marlies Sign Forward Scott Sabourin

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Scott Sabourin to a one-year AHL contract.

Sabourin, 28, played 35 games with the Ottawa Senators this past season, registering six points (2 goals, 4 assists). In 308 career AHL regular season games between Manchester, Iowa, Ontario, San Diego and Stockton, the Orleans, ON native has recorded 77 points (37 goals, 40 assists).

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of the regular season featured nine players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Martin Marincin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Rasmus Sandin).

