Marlies Host Americans for Game Three at Coca-Cola Coliseum

The Marlies have an opportunity to advance to the North Division finals tonight as they host the Rochester Americans at Coca-Cola Coliseum for game three of the best-of-five series. Toronto stumped the Americans with back-to-back wins in Rochester over the weekend to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Through two games, Toronto has outscored Rochester 7-3. The Marlies' penalty kill has been perfect, turning aside six Rochester power plays and adding a shorthanded goal. Kasimir Kaskisuo has continued to shine in goal with 69 saves through two games, posting a 1.48 goals against average and a .958 save percentage. Special teams and strong goaltending will continue to be key factors for the Marlies as the series comes to Toronto.

Players to watch: Chris Mueller leads the Marlies with five postseason points (three goals, two assists). Rasmus Sandin recorded three assists in his first Calder Cup playoff appearance on Friday and followed that up with an assist on Sunday. He currently leads AHL defencemen and rookies with four points in two games. Jeremy Bracco scored the overtime winner on Sunday and has collected four points (two goals, two assists) through two games.

Puck drops at 7:00PM on Leafs Nation Network and AHLTV. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Maple Leafs app. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for behind the scenes action from Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Head to Head (2019 Calder Cup Playoffs)

2-0-0-0 Overall Record 0-2-0-0

2-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-1-1-0

Win 2 Streak Loss 2

7 Goals For 3

3 Goals Against 7

40% Power Play Percentage 0%

100% Penalty Kill Percentage 60%

C. Mueller (3) Leading Goal Scorer K. Porter (1)

C. Mueller (5) Leading Points Scorer W. Simpson (2)

K. Kaskisuo (2) Wins Leader -

