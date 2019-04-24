Condors Take Series Lead with 5-2 Win in Front of 6,214
April 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (2-1) returned home in a big way with a 5-2 win in Game 3 over the Colorado Eagles (1-2) in front of a crowd of 6,214 on Tuesday. LW Evan Polei (2g-1a) and D Evan Bouchard (1g-2a) each had three point nights. Bakersfield hosts Game 4 on Saturday at 7 p.m. with a chance to advance to the second round.
SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:
BAK leads, 2-1
Game 1 - Bakersfield 3, COLORADO 2 (BAK leads, 1-0)
Game 2 - COLORADO 4, Bakersfield 1 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 - BAKERSFIELD 5, Colorado 2 (BAK leads, 2-1)
Game 4 - Saturday, April 27 @ Bakersfield, 7 p.m. PT
Game 5* - Sunday, April 28 @ Bakersfield, 5 p.m. PT
*-If Necessary
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Ryan Stanton (1st) from the right point; Assists: Bouchard, Polei; Time of goal: 10:20; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK - 17, COL - 1 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (1st) left all alone in front took a feed from the right-wing corner; Assist: Esposito; Time of goal: 5:34; BAK leads, 2-0
CONDORS GOAL: LW Evan Polei (1st) deflected a point shot; Assists: Bouchard, Stanton; Time of goal: 7:14; BAK leads, 3-0
EAGLES GOAL: D Anton Lindholm (1st) took a cross ice feed into a vacated net; Assists: Alt, Toninato; Time of goal: 7:30; BAK leads, 3-1
CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (1st) blast from the right point through traffic; Assists: Esposito, Lowe; Time of goal: 10:30; BAK leads, 4-1
CONDORS GOAL: Polei (2nd) stuffed home a rebound; Assists: Lowe, Gust; Time of goal: 17:42; BAK leads, 5-1
EAGLES GOAL: C Sheldon Dries (1st)
SHOTS: BAK- 18 , COL - 9 THIRD PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 6, COL - 8 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Polei (BAK) 2. Bouchard (BAK) 3. Stanton (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/4 ; COL - 0/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 41; COL - 18
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (2-1; 18/16); COL - Francouz (1-2; 41/36)
LW Evan Polei had three points (2g-1a) and the first multi-goal game of the playoffs for the Condors
D Evan Bouchard made his AHL debut and had three points (1g-2a); he played seven games with Edmonton to begin the season and was drafted 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft
D Keegan Lowe (0g-2a), D Ryan Stanton (1g-1a), and C Luke Esposito (0g-2a) each had multi-point nights
Bakersfield hosts Game 4 on Saturday at 7 p.m. and with a win would advance to the second round
Scratches: Skinner, Montoya, Hebig, Yamamoto, Labrie, Vesey, Stukel, Christoffer, Kulevich, Manning
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2019
- The Practices Pederson Pushes and His Stellar Sophomore Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Take Series Lead with 5-2 Win in Front of 6,214 - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Takes 2-0 Series Lead with 6-1 Win Tuesday - Iowa Wild
- Bakersfield Takes 2-1 Series Lead with 5-2 Victory over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins' Gritty Effort Pushes Wolves to Brink - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Fall in Feral Game 3 - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.