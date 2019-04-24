Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Maxime Fortier to Monsters

American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that the team's NHL affiliate, the Columbus Blue Jackets, reassigned forward Maxime Fortier to Cleveland from the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen. A 5'10", 183 lb., right-shooting native of Montreal, QC, Fortier, 21, supplied 1-4-5 with two penalty minutes and a -2 rating in 20 appearances for the Monsters this year and added 12-13-25 with four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 24 appearnaces for the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen.

Prior to his professional career, Fortier supplied 104-166-270 with 118 penalty minutes and a -5 rating in 263 QMJHL appearances for the Halifax Mooseheads spanning parts of five seasons from 2013-18, serving as the Mooseheads' captain during the 2017-18 campaign.

Next up for the Monsters, it's Game 4 of the team's best-of-five game North Division Semi-Final series vs. the Syracuse Crunch, which Cleveland leads two games to one, on Thursday with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, underway at 7:00 pm EST on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

For full Playoff information, visit Monsters Playoff Central - www.clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs

