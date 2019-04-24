American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
April 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Givani Smith has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a playoff game vs. Chicago on Apr. 23.
Smith was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Game 4 of the Central Division semifinal series between the teams tonight (Apr. 24).
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominic Turgeon has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a playoff game vs. Chicago on Apr. 23.
Turgeon will miss Game 4 (tonight) and Game 5 (Sunday, if necessary) of the Central Division semifinal series between the teams. If Game 5 is not necessary, Turgeon will miss Game 1 of the Central Division Finals (TBD).
