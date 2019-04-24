Marlies Advance to North Division Finals
April 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies advance for the eighth time in franchise history to the North Division Finals following tonight's 3-1 win over the Rochester Americans to close out the North Division Semifinals. Schedule and opponent will be announced at the conclusion of the North Division Semifinal, featuring the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) and the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning).
All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be broadcast on Leafs Nation Network and AHL TV. Canadian residents can also stream games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2019-20 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets will be available for sale Thursday, April 25th at 12:00 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2019 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit Marlies.ca/playoffs2019.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2019
- Marlies Advance to North Division Finals - Toronto Marlies
- Wolves Force Game 5 - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Take Back Control with Big Game 3 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Shut Down P-Bruins Offense, Take 2-1 Series Lead - Providence Bruins
- Blue Jackets Reassign Forward Maxime Fortier to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Weekly: Hershey One Win Away from Advancing - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Host Americans for Game Three at Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- The Practices Pederson Pushes and His Stellar Sophomore Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors Take Series Lead with 5-2 Win in Front of 6,214 - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa Takes 2-0 Series Lead with 6-1 Win Tuesday - Iowa Wild
- Bakersfield Takes 2-1 Series Lead with 5-2 Victory over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins' Gritty Effort Pushes Wolves to Brink - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Fall in Feral Game 3 - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.