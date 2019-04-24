Marlies Advance to North Division Finals

The Toronto Marlies advance for the eighth time in franchise history to the North Division Finals following tonight's 3-1 win over the Rochester Americans to close out the North Division Semifinals. Schedule and opponent will be announced at the conclusion of the North Division Semifinal, featuring the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets) and the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning).

All Toronto Marlies playoff games will be broadcast on Leafs Nation Network and AHL TV. Canadian residents can also stream games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2019-20 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets will be available for sale Thursday, April 25th at 12:00 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2019 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit Marlies.ca/playoffs2019.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Calle Rosen and Garret Sparks).

