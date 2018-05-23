Marlies and Phantoms Series Shifts to Allentown

As the Eastern Conference Finals turn to Lehigh Valley, the American Hockey League's best road team and home team from the regular season will clash on Wednesday night.

The Marlies hold a 2-0 series lead after taking the first two games in Toronto. Lehigh Valley will look to defend home ice after posting the league's best home record during the regular season, winning 27 of 38 games. Throughout the playoffs, the Phantoms have won three of four games at the PPL Center, losing one to Charlotte last round.

Toronto come to Allentown after seeing a league record for most road wins in a season, finishing at 30-5-1-2. In their second round series, Toronto won both games in Syracuse and are 2-2 on the road so far during the postseason.

Miro Aaltonen will look to continue his strong offensive performance this series as he scored three times in the first two games, including the overtime winner on Sunday. Andreas Johnsson has recorded an assist on each of Aaltonen's goals and now has 11 points (3G, 8A) in just seven playoff games.

Johnsson is tied with Trevor Moore for the team lead in points while Dmytro Timashov and Carl Grundstrom have lit the lamp the most, with five goals apiece.

At the other end, Chris Conner leads Lehigh Valley in goals (5) and points (9).

Staying out of the box will be a key for both sides as both teams have turned in strong performances on the power play, with Toronto firing at 28.6% and Lehigh Valley converting on 33.3% of power play chances.

Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 7:05 and fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2, TSN 1050 Radio and AHL Live.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

9-2-0 Overall Record 7-3-1

2-0 Series Record 0-2

Win 7 Streak Loss 2

40 Goals For 33

26 Goals Against 28

21.8% Power Play Percentage 21.6%

81.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 76.7%

D. Timashov, C. Grundstrom (5) Leading Goal Scorer C. Conner (5)

T. Moore, A. Johnsson (11) Leading Points Scorer C. Conner (9)

G. Sparks (8) Wins Leader A. Lyon (6)

