Sabres Sign Asplund to Entry-Level Deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward Rasmus Asplund to a three-year, entry level contract.

Asplund (5'11", 176 lbs., 12/3/1997) posted career-high totals in goals (8) assists (20) and points (28) in 50 games during his third full season with Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2017-18. The Filipstad, Sweden native played in parts of four total SHL seasons, posting 62 points (20+42) in 170 career games.

Buffalo's second-round pick (33rd overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, Asplund also represented Sweden internationally in two legs of the Euro Hockey Tour last season, appearing in the Karjala Tournament in Finland and the Carlson Hockey Games in the Czech Republic. He previously appeared in two World Junior Championships with Sweden and served as his team's captain at the 2015 IIHF World U18 Championship.

