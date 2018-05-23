David Quinn Named Rangers Head Coach

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has named David Quinn the team's new Head Coach.

"I am very pleased to welcome David Quinn to the New York Rangers," said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Madison Square Garden Company. "David brings a diverse and successful coaching resume that includes extensive work in developing young talent. I am confident he is an excellent fit for our team, and know he will work tirelessly with Glen, Jeff and our entire organization to execute our plan to build the next Rangers Stanley Cup contending team."

"We are excited to announce that David will become the next Head Coach of the New York Rangers," Gorton said. "In a coaching career that has spanned over two decades at the collegiate, pro, and international level, David has helped his teams achieve success while simultaneously teaching the game and helping his players develop on and off the ice. He is the ideal choice to bring our loyal and passionate fans the winning hockey they deserve."

Quinn, 51, becomes the Rangers 35th Head Coach in franchise history. He joins the Rangers after serving as Head Coach at Boston University for the previous five seasons (2013-14 - 2017-18). During this time, Quinn led the Terriers to a 105-68-21 record. Under Quinn's guidance, Boston University captured two Hockey East Tournament Championships (2014-15 and 2017-18), two Hockey East Regular Season Championships (2014-15 and 2016-17), and The Beanpot in 2014-15, while also making four consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances (2014-15 - 2017-18). He was named both Hockey East Coach of the Year and New England Coach of the Year during the 2014-15 season, when he oversaw the biggest turnaround in school history by guiding Boston University to a 28-8-5 record, an 18-win improvement over the previous season. In addition, Quinn was the runner-up for the Spencer Penrose Award in 2014-15, which is given annually to the top Division 1 Men's Hockey Coach in the country. During Boston University's four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under Quinn, the school advanced to the NCAA Championship Game in 2014-15 and the Regional Final in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The Cranston, Rhode Island native oversaw the development of several of the NHL's top draft picks during his tenure as Boston University's Head Coach. Over the last three NHL Entry Drafts (2015 - 2017), three players who had already played at least one season under Quinn at Boston University were selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft (forward Jack Eichel - second overall in 2015; defenseman Charlie McAvoy - 14th overall in 2016; goaltender Jake Oettinger - 26th overall in 2017), while forward Brady Tkachuk is ranked second among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In addition, either McAvoy and/or Matt Grzelcyk was named a First Team All-American in three consecutive seasons (2014-15 - 2016-17), while Eichel won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in collegiate hockey in 2014-15. Quinn also coached current Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller for one season in 2016-17, who is one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.

In addition to his head coaching experience at Boston University, Quinn has been a member of several coaching staffs at the professional and collegiate level. Quinn previously served one season as an Assistant Coach in the NHL as a member of the Colorado Avalanche's coaching staff (2012-13). Quinn served as Head Coach for three seasons with Colorado's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lake Erie Monsters, from 2009-10 - 2011-12 before becoming an Assistant Coach with the Avalanche.

He began his coaching career as an Assistant Coach with Northeastern University for two seasons (1994-95 and 1995-96). Quinn also worked as an Assistant Coach at the collegiate level with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (1996-97 - 2001-02) and as an Associate Head Coach with Boston University (2004-05 - 2008-09). In his final year at Boston University, he helped the school win the National Championship. He was responsible for working with the team's defensemen and in 2008-09, he helped develop a defense corps that included current Ranger Kevin Shattenkirk, as well as former Ranger and the winner of the 2008-09 Hobey Baker Award, Matt Gilroy.

Internationally, Quinn has coached some of the United States' top players in several tournaments, as well as helped develop players through the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). He was named the USA Hockey Development Coach of the Year in 2002-03, when he served as Head Coach of the United States' Under-17 Team in the USNTDP. He began his international coaching career as an Assistant Coach with the U.S. Women's Hockey Team at the IIHF World Championship, and he helped the team earn a silver medal in two consecutive years (1999 and 2000). He has also served as an Assistant Coach with Team USA at the IIHF World U18 Championship (2003), the IIHF World Junior Championship (2005), and the IIHF World Championship (2007, 2012, and 2016), and as a member of the coaching staff at the 2016 IIHF World Championship, he coached current Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei. In addition, on April 20, 2018, Quinn was named Head Coach for the 2019 U.S. National Junior Team.

Prior to beginning his coaching career, Quinn played collegiate hockey at Boston University for four seasons (1984-85 - 1987-88). He was selected by the Minnesota North Stars in the first round, 13th overall, of the 1984 NHL Entry Draft, and won a bronze medal while representing the United States at the 1986 IIHF World Junior Championship. In addition, the defenseman was a member of the Rangers organization for part of one season, skating in 19 regular season games and two playoff games with the Binghamton Rangers of the AHL in 1991-92.

