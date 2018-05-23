Checkers Relaunch Jr. Checkers Youth Hockey Program

The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they are relaunching the Jr. Checkers program as a Tier 1 AAA organization, which is the highest level of youth hockey. For the 2018-19 season, the program will field a 14U team that was previously known as Team Carolina.

"This shows our commitment to continue the growth of hockey in the region," said Derek Wilkinson, the Checkers' senior vice president of hockey operations who will also serve as president on the new Jr. Checkers' board of directors. "It also demonstrates a unified approach to player development in the Carolinas as it creates a stronger partnership between the Checkers and the Carolina Hurricanes' own Tier 1 program, the Jr. Hurricanes."

Among other locations in the region, the Jr. Checkers 14U team will hold some games and practices on the Checkers' home ice at Bojangles' Coliseum.

"Since last year, the Checkers have been looking for ways to revive the Jr. Checkers program and bring it in house while utilizing another sheet of ice at Bojangles' Coliseum," said Checkers COO Tera Black. "We believe the creation of this 14U team is another step forward in terms of growing the game in our community."

Tryouts for the 14U Jr. Checkers, who will aim to draw top players from all over the Southeast, will be held next year. Those who wish to receive more information as soon as it becomes available may join a mailing list by visiting gocheckers.com/jrcheckersinfo.

For questions on the Jr. Checkers AAA program, please contact Derek Wilkinson at dwilkinson@gocheckers.com.

Younger players looking to gain experience are encouraged to sign up for an existing Learn to Play program. Registration is now open for two sessions of the First Goal Program, which offers first-time participants aged 5-9 with brand-new, head-to-toe equipment and seven on-ice instructional hockey sessions for just $119. For First Goal registration info, please visit gocheckers.com/firstgoal. Additionally, 6U and 8U Mini Checkers programs will begin at Extreme Ice Center this fall. To learn more about ini Checkers registrations, please join a mailing list at gocheckers.com/minicheckers.

