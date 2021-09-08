Marksmen Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale Tomorrow at 10 a.m.

September 8, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, will be releasing single-game tickets for sale tomorrow morning (Thursday, September 9) at 10 a.m.

Tickets for each of the Marksmen's 28 home games can be purchased at MarksmenHockey.com.

All promotions and special events can be found next to the purchase links on the team website. Some fan-favorite nights such as Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, Peanuts Night and Sock & Undie Toss, Operation Sellout, Star Wars Night, Canes Night, and Superhero Night are back on the calendar throughout the season. The Marksmen also have new promotional events this season as well including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Night, Pokémon Night, Jurassic Bark (Park) Night, Rocky vs. Rambo Night, and a fun evening in March when the team will rebrand for one night only.

"This is what we've waited so long for," said executive vice president Alex Wall, "We've been eager to put on a show for our fans in this building again and now they can get their seats to come see hockey and enjoy our game atmosphere."

As single-game tickets are released, the Marksmen will be 51 days away from playing their first game at the Crown Coliseum in 609 days. Fayetteville's home opener will be on Saturday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m.

The team will begin its season on the road October 15 at Roanoke.

If you would like to share a link on your site on where fans can buy Marksmen tickets. Please feel free to share this link: https://bit.ly/3hb2sC3

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.