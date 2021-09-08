Kyler Matthews Signs with Ice Bears

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed defenseman Kyler Matthews to the team's preseason camp in October. The Alliston, Ontario native spent last season with the Elmira Enforcers in the FPHL after playing nine games with them following his final college season at Division III SUNY-Canton.

Kyler Matthews. PHOTO: SUNY-Canton Athletics.Prior to college, the 5'11", 165-pound Matthews served as the captain of the Mississauga Chargers in the OJHL. At SUNY-Canton, he scored 36 points in 38 career games with the Kangaroos while also posting 64 penalty minutes. He was a +9 in 30 career games with the Enforcers.

Knoxville will host its free agent showcase September 24-25. Signed players will report to preseason camp in October. The Ice Bears begin their 20th season on Friday, October 15 at the Civic Coliseum.

