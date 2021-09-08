Bobcats Sign Defenseman Dante Suffredini

DANVILLE, IL-- The Vermilion County Bobcats of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) have signed defenseman Dante Suffredini to a Training Camp Agreement contract for the 2021-22 season.

Suffredini, 26, impressed at the Bobcats' Free Agent Camp in August as a smooth-skating blueliner. He comes to Vermilion County after graduating from Trine University in 2020.

"Dante skates well and has a very good ability to jump into the play," explained Bobcats head coach Mike Watt. "He can move the puck and be the fourth man in the attack."

Suffredini spent four seasons at the junior level in the North American Hockey League with the Soo Eagles, Janesville Jets and Johnstown Tomahawks. He committed to UMass-Boston in 2016, where he played for two years before transferring to Trine. He accumulated 14 points in 48 games at the Division-III level between the two schools.

He joins Declan Conway, Colan Fitzgerald, Nick Gullo and Dakota Ulmer as invitees from Free Agent Camp to Main Camp in October.

Vermilion County Bobcats season tickets are on sale now at vcbobcats.com. The Bobcats will play 56 games in the SPHL this season, 28 of them on home ice at David S. Palmer Arena in Danville. Questions can be directed to info@vcbobcats.com.

