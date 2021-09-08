Hulton Returns to Thunderbolts

Evansville Thunderbolts forward Hayden Hulton

Evansville Thunderbolts forward Hayden Hulton

Evansville, Ind: Evansville Thunderbolts Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes announced today the resigning of forward, Hayden Hulton, joining a growing list of previous signees - Austin Pevy, Brian Billett, Zane Jones, Tanner Butler and Brandon Lubin.

Hulton, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound center, played 46 games with the Thunderbolts, earning 9 assists. "Hayden is one of the hardest workers I ever had the pleasure to coach. He is the ultimate pro, comes in everyday with a smile on his face and ready to get to work. He was an instant leader, and a player we could count on to do all the little details to help our team win," said Bes.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Thunderbolts organization once again and excited to play in front of our amazing fans. We look to continue to build off our last season success and make the Ford Center electric again," said Hulton.

Home Opener is Friday October 22nd at 7pm CST. Season tickets are as low as $11 per game. To order your tickets for next season, call 812-422-BOLT.

